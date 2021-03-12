Country facing third wave of COVID: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE:Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said Pakistan is facing the third wave of coronavirus therefore it is utmost necessary to keep people informed about the current situation.

During the last 24 hours, 2,190 new corona cases have been reported in Punjab. Around 180,944 people have been affected from this virus since the beginning of this pandemic, 33 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours which reach the death toll to 5,662 whereas the number of patients recovering from coronavirus from public hospitals in Punjab is 167,967, she said. She disclosed that during the last 24 hours, 17,174 corona diagnostic tests were conducted and so far 3464,989 tests have been carried out.

These views were expressed by her while addressing a press conference at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Thursday.

Dr Yasmin Rashid stated that NCOC had announced new restrictions due to the alarming increase in the ratio of positive coronavirus cases in the country. According to which all educational institutions in the seven districts of the province will be closed from 15th March for the next two weeks. She said overall ratio of coronavirus positive cases in Punjab has increased by 6 per cent. Similarly, this ratio of positive cases in Gujranwala has been increased 9 per cent, in Lahore 8 per cent, in Rawalpindi 4 per cent, in Multan 8 per cent and in Faisalabad ratio of positive COVID-19 cases has increased by 6 per cent.

Therefore, orders to close the educational institutions in these districts have been issued. During the second wave of coronavirus contact tracing of 1045,485 people were made in Punjab.

dengue prevention: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired the Cabinet meeting on Dengue prevention at the Darbar Hall of the Civil Secretariat here on Thursday.

Chief Secretary Punjab, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Capt (retd) Usman Younus, Director General Health Services Punjab, officials of the Police Department, DGPR, Higher Education Department, Special Branch, Civil Aviation, local government, Public healthcare commission and other departments attended the meeting while the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners joined via video Link Conference. Punjab Health Minister reviewed the arrangements for the control of dengue in Punjab. Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Capt (retd) Usman Younus apprised the Minister Health of the measures taken for the prevention and control of dengue epidemic as well as the status of treatment facilities for the patients in the province. The Minister said, “All suspected patients are tested as part of surveillance. If symptoms appear, people may contact 1033. Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners must personally supervise and monitor the dengue prevention activities in their respective districts and divisions. Punjab Healthcare Commission must enhance inspections. Medicines are available in government hospitals. The Surveillance teams must take action after identification of the hotsopts to eliminate dengue larva. I urge all people to take precautionary measure and implement dengue SOPs. The surveillance teas must be immediately mobilized to eliminate dengue larva across the province. DEAG recommendations must be implemented. Awareness about Dengue is being given on helpline.”

Chief Secretary Punjab said COVID vaccination has been started in Punjab. Alll necessary facilities will be provided at vaccination centers. More awareness must generated among people. Awareness must be generated among people on COVID vaccination. He said all out Dengue prevention must be scaled up. Reporting of suspected patients must be improved. He said this was time to prevent dengue and all departments must stay alert.