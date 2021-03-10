Govt fails to provide education facilities to girls: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq lamented that despite tall claims of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI government failed in providing education facilities to the girls as 56 percent of them were out of schools either because of poverty or unavailability of schools in their areas.

Addressing a women conference Tuesday, he said there were only 40,000 schools for girls’ primary education from around the total 175,000 available in public sector. “Many schools are dysfunctional due to unavailability of teachers. They offer poor quality education to future of Pakistan,” he added.

Quoting figures from different international institutions, he said women in the country had no say in health sector and it was shocking that 98 percent of rural women were deprived of quality health facilities. The PTI government, he said, paid no attention to address the problems of the masses even after more than half of its tenure. He also held the former rulers responsible for plight of the masses. He said the masses should better recognise the PTI and the PDM as two sides of the same coin and run by the same elite club and their politics was based on the concept of serving self–interests.

The JI, he said, was now the only option left with the masses as its clean and honest leadership was fully capable to put the country on development track and address the problems of the people if voted to power. Sirajul Haq said Pakistan was created in the name of Islam and the system based on Quran and Sunnah could save it from further collapse. He said the country needed powerful accountability and justice system. He said the PTI failed in introducing across-the-board accountability despite tall claims of the prime minister.