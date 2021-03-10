Chairman NAB takes notice of failure to submit details of contracts of over Rs50m

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has taken notice of not submitting the details of contracts of over Rs50 million projects by some public sector departments to the Bureau for scrutiny under Section 33-B of NAO, 1999 and directed all regional bureaus of NAB to ensure submission of copies of such projects by the relevant departments to Awareness and Prevention Division as per law.

Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting on Tuesday to review the performance of Awareness and Prevention Division at NAB Headquarters. The chairman NAB directed all DGs of NAB to ensure submission of copies of all contracts of Rs50 million or above from public sector departments under their areas of jurisdiction to NAB as per the law. Strict action would be taken against the failure of officers as per the law.

He directed operations, prosecution divisions and all regional bureaus to make all-out efforts to conclude all ongoing complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations within the prescribed time-frame after collecting concrete and solid evidence as per law.

While chairing the meeting to review the overall Awareness and Prevention Division of NAB, he said all public sector departments are duty bound to submit the copies of contracts of Rs50 million or above to NAB for scrutiny under its prevention regime.