Woman warns of self-immolation if husband, son not released

PESHAWAR: A woman from Swat district, Hayat Bibi, staged a protest outside Peshawar Press Club on Monday, asking the authorities to release his aged husband and ailing son or else she would commit suicide.

Accompanied by her relatives, Hayat Bibi appealed to the prime minister and chief of army staff to provide her justice.Talking to reporters, she said her husband Akbar Ali and the only son Usman had been in the custody of security forces for the last seven years. She said she had recently held a meeting with them in jail.

The woman said that her son was ill and could not move due to his kidney problem. She believed her son was innocent and the authorities could get it confirmed from the local people. The woman said her husband was 70 years old. She said she had eight daughters and grandsons and granddaughters and no male member to earn for the family which is facing starvation.