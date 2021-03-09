Safe for the elderly?

Even before the vaccine arrived in Pakistan, Dr Faisal Sultan regularly said that the Sinopharm vaccine was not for people over 60. Now, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has approved this vaccine for senior citizens. How did the vaccine become efficient after only a little above 190,000 people were vaccinated? Does the government want us to believe that it has the capacity to administer only 190,000 doses in more than one month?

It seems that since healthcare workers are reluctant to take the vaccine, the government wants to use the available doses and is now considering administering the vaccine to senior citizens. The higher authorities should not play with the lives of people. I am an octogenarian and have applied for the vaccine on the first day when the registration was opened but I am unsure about receiving the Sinopharm vaccine.

AG Habib

Karachi