Child sexually assaulted in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The police arrested a teenager for allegedly sexually assaulting a child in Khairabad area in the district on Sunday.

According to the police report, 16-year old Tahir Shah had sexually assaulted seven year old Usman in Khairabad and had fled the scene after committing the crime.

The police after registering the case under relevant sections of law later arrested the accused from the home of his maternal uncle.

The police claimed that the accused had confessed to have committed the crime during preliminary investigation.