Headmasters demand academic year from April

LAHORE:After the Punjab Teachers Union (PTU), Headmasters Association of Punjab (HMAP) has also expressed its concern over the start of new academic year from August instead of April this year.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, the Headmasters Association of Punjab president Rashid Ahmed Bhatti and other office-bearers, including Sikandar Hayat, Malik Nasir and others observed that in most of the private schools new academic year was almost started and added this could badly affect the enrolment drive in government schools. They demanded the government reconsider the decision and start the new session from April instead of August 2021. Headmasters Association of Punjab praised the government for Single National Curriculum (SNC) and demanded its proper implementation.