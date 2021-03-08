close
Mon Mar 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 8, 2021

Headmasters demand academic year from April

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
March 8, 2021

LAHORE:After the Punjab Teachers Union (PTU), Headmasters Association of Punjab (HMAP) has also expressed its concern over the start of new academic year from August instead of April this year.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, the Headmasters Association of Punjab president Rashid Ahmed Bhatti and other office-bearers, including Sikandar Hayat, Malik Nasir and others observed that in most of the private schools new academic year was almost started and added this could badly affect the enrolment drive in government schools. They demanded the government reconsider the decision and start the new session from April instead of August 2021. Headmasters Association of Punjab praised the government for Single National Curriculum (SNC) and demanded its proper implementation.

Latest News

More From Lahore