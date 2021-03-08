Six injured in firing incidents

A minor boy was among six people who were wounded in various incidents of firing in parts of the metropolis on Sunday.

The minor boy sustained bullet injuries in New Muzaffarabad in Landhi within the jurisdiction of the Quaidabad police station. He was rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where he was identified as six-year-old Zaheer, son of Gauhar Ali.

Police said that apparently, he was hit by a stray bullet hit. Further investigations are under way. In another incident, a teenage boy, identified as 13-year-old Ziaullah, son of Lal Khan, was wounded in a firing incident near the Abdullah College in North Nazimabad. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police said he was shot by unidentified persons for reasons yet to be ascertained and they were carrying out investigations. Separately, 17-year-old Yasin, son of Ghani, was wounded in a firing incident in Frontier Colony within the limits of the Pirabad police station. The injured teenager was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

In another incident, two people were injured after they were shot by robbers for offering resistance during a mugging bid in the Landhi area. The injured persons were identified as 28-year-old Nisar, son of Essa Khan, and Wasim, 20, son of Sattar. They were shifted to the JPMC.

Police said the injured persons were labourers by profession. A case has been registered and investigations are under way. Meanwhile, 16-year-old Usman, son of Fayyazuddin, was wounded in Yaro Goth within the limits of the Surjani Town police station. The casualty was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said he was wounded after a gun was accidentally discharged.