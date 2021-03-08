Large Taxpayer Zone in Lahore lost all official record of sugar mills after a fire broke out in its office. It is fascinating to learn that institutions in our country don’t have a mechanism of paperless records. This is what the industrialised/advanced countries have. Pakistan does not even have to come up with a new plan – it should just copy the practices of those countries and be safe.

Another important thing that Pakistan needs to copy is to introduce and enforce electric earthing system. It can easily prevent 90 percent of frequent fires occurring all over the country.

Asad A Khan

London