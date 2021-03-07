5 PhD degrees awarded

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its students on Saturday.

According to details, Ghulam Nabi Alvi s/o Habib Ur Rehman has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Lexical and Linguistical Review in Urdu Commentary Literature (A Comparative Research of Tafseer-e-Haqqani, Jawahir-ul-Quran and Tafseer-e-Tibyan-ul-Quran)’, Asma Shahid d/o Shahid Mehmood in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Trend of Tradition Citation in Ma’thoor Commentary Literature of the Subcontinent’, Nida Aziz d/o Abdul Aziz in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Effect of Heavy Metals (Cu and Pb) on Biology of Ground Spiders (Lycosidae: Araneae)’, Rahila Manzoor d/o Manzoor Hussain in the subject of High Energy Physics and Madeeha Khalid d/o Khalid Mahmood in the subject of Biochemistry after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Characterisation of Functional Polymorphism in the Human Growth Hormone Gene.