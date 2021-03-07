Arms factory owner held

LAHORE: Civil Lines CIA raided an arms factory in the Shafiqabad area and arrested three persons, including the factory owner.

According to the DIG Investigation Lahore, the accused have been identified as M Rafiq, Amir Sohail and Shahbaz. Police seized arms worth more than Rs 1.5 crore. Thousands of manufacturing equipment, iron, brass and plastic magazines and other items were also seized.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that after three to four days, they used to make 600 pistol parts and send them to Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, the same police arrested three alleged robbers; Ghulam Murtaza alias Nomi, Aqil Botha and Shaan alias Shani. Police recovered cash, cell phones, motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession.