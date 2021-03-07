Khuhro says PM doesn’t enjoy moral authority to rule anymore

Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh chapter president Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has said Imran Khan doesn’t have any moral authority to act anymore as prime minister of the country.

He stated this on Saturday while talking to media persons after chairing a meeting of the executive committee of the party’s Sindh chapter to review arrangements being made for the anti-government long march of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) that will be commencing in Karachi on March 26.

Khuhro said a new chapter had been added to the political history due to the PDM’s victory against the government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the Senate polls held in the National Assembly.

He said PM Khan had made an attempt to make the state institutions controversial by the giving the impression that these agencies did support the government.

He said the PM Khan before seeking the vote of confidence from the National Assembly had warned the lawmakers of his party that they would lose their membership of the parliament in case they didn’t extend support to him.

He claimed that people who belonged to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf themselves had become tired of the prime minister. He said one shouldn’t term the elected members of the legislatures “saleable commodities”.

Khuhro was of the view that the lawmakers in the Senate polls were empowered to cast their votes in favour of any candidate they liked. He said their struggle would continue to safeguard the economic interests of the masses and also save them from exploitation.

He claimed that the motion of no-confidence to be tabled by the PDM against PM Khan would succeed.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the PDM’s no-trust motion against the PM would become successful.

He said the members of the National Assembly would vote in accordance with their conscience after the PDM moved its no-confidence motion in the house.

He condemned the incident of violence against leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz outside the Parliament House in Islamabad.

The meeting of the PPP’s executive committee decided to constitute subsidiary bodies to look after several affairs related to the arrangements to be made for the upcoming long march.