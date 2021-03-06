Senior politician joins PTI, supports PM’s vision

ISLAMABAD: A leading political figure, Munir Ahmed Khan, in a meeting with Prime Minister Iman Khan on Friday, announced to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and expressed full confidence in the PM.

The prime minister has appreciated his decision. Reports said Munir Ahmed has expressed full confidence in the leadership of the prime minister, saying Pakistan’s future has been linked with his visionary leadership. He lauded the PM for his fight against the corrupt mafia for the past two or more decades.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain were also present in the meeting held at the PM’s House.

Munir Ahmed Khan is the former central information secretary of the Alliance for Restoration of Democracy (ARD) and also held advisory and other senior positions with various governments.