Thunderstorm likely in KP, Kashmir, GB

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with dry conditions was reported in Lahore here Friday while Met officials predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was likely to enter upper parts of the country from Saturday (today) and likely to persist until Sunday. They predicted that partly cloudy weather was expected in most upper parts of the country. However, rain, wind-thunderstorm was expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and at a few places in Pothohar region. Friday’s minimum temperature of -06°C was recorded at Leh while in Lahore, it was 14.7°C and maximum was 30.3°C.