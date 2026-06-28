Heatwave alert: Here's how smart technology is protecting elderly amid hottest days

Amid the scorching heatwave spell across the globe, sweltering many European countries this week, Italy came forward with a smart solution for the elderly and vulnerable community to keep them alert and safe during the hottest days of the year.

As part of a smart technology initiative; electronic bracelets have been introduced to monitor the body temperature amid hot weather to keep people safe.

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A team of social workers is keeping tabs remotely, through an electronic bracelet that monitors her heart rate, sleep patterns and allows her to call for help in an emergency.

The device is part of a €400-million ($456 million) support scheme for the elderly, introduced last year by Rome's municipality with EU post-COVID funding, currently covering around 700 people.

Local authorities are hailing the device as a key health prevention tool, especially in the midst of the ongoing deadly heatwave in Europe, which has seen Rome temperatures climb to the upper 30s degrees.

The vulnerable or elderly may get unconscious due to dehydration, heat exhaustion or heatstroke.

A clinical psychologist Piera Pomente said, "The bracelet is crucial for elderly people in this hot period, especially because their blood pressure drops, their heart rate is slightly lower than normal, they really suffer."

The black plastic bracelet, worn like a watch, includes motion sensors that can detect accidental falls while constantly tracking body movements in and outside home throughout the day.

Paris health officials on Sunday reportedly confirmed that there had been 1,000 more deaths than expected during the sweltering conditions that have gripped much of western Europe for days.

The agency further clarified that areas under red alert for heat had been severely impacted, and 85 percent of the deaths were those aged 65 and over.

The rapid increase in deaths involved people dying at home especially in the European regions.

The heat swept across Europe, especially France after days of blistering temperatures that saw the mercury rise above 40C in several areas.

Additionally, red warnings and 'danger to life' alerts have been issued in the UK after temperatures near 40C this week.

Apart from this people have been advised to keep themselves hydrated and their places cool.They had been asked to avoid going outside or take necessary precautionary measures if it's important to travel for work or essential tasks.