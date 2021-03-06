Date for Seerat scholarships applications extended

LAHORE :In the wake of overwhelming response from students, Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has extended the deadline to apply for Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen (PBUH) Scholarship Programme 2020-21 that was launched by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar recently.

According to a press release, now the deadline has been extended till March 25, 2021 to encourage more bright students and students who can’t afford higher studies to come forward and avail this life changing opportunity. Over 6,000 students from all 36 districts of Punjab have registered themselves on the scholarship portal of HED Punjab. This Rs1 billion scholarship programme is the first of its kind in the province. Higher Education Department has announced 14,891 scholarships for intermediate and undergraduate students under the scholarship programme.