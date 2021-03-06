Shooting-woman, suicide case takes new turn as friend records statement

The suicide after shooting a woman case took a turn on Friday after a friend of the deceased recorded his statement.

According to police investigators, the deceased man’s friend claimed that 21-year-old Malik Shahzeb, son of Malik Shoaib Awan, was not in love with the injured woman, and the actual reason behind the incident was that she had borrowed Rs250,000 from him and, instead of returning his money, she was threatening him. He also shared a voice note with the police.

However, the injured woman’s parents refuted all allegations levelled against her, claiming that a relative of Shahzeb was in the police department and they were using his influence for the character assassination of their daughter, 23-year-old Tanzila alias Eemaan, daughter of Bin Yamin.

Earlier, in the CCTV footage of the incident available with The News, it can be seen that Shahzeb got out of a rickshaw and shot the girl, who was walking towards a white car.

After shooting the girl, he waited for a few seconds and then shot himself dead with the same pistol. According to SHO Majid Korai, Shahzeb shot the girl once in her abdomen and twice on her thigh and then shot himself once in his head. The man worked at an intercity bus terminal while the girl was a bus hostess.