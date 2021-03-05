PPP leader greets Senator-elect Gilani

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial president Humayun Khan has congratulated Yousaf Raza Gilani, as well as leaders and workers of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on winning the Senate election from Islamabad.

In a statement on Thursday, Humayun said that PPP was struggling for the supremacy of the country’s Constitution and democracy.

He said the success of Gilani was a defeat of the slaves of the IMF and a no-confidence against Imran Khan. He said the prime minister should now resign as he has lost the majority in the parliament.

He said the PPP has elected intellectual politicians in the senate and they would continue efforts against imperialist forces and strengthen democracy according to the philosophy of ZA Bhutto.

He said the PPP had been formed against the then military dictator Ayub Khan and his imperialist forces while the Bhutto family made Pakistan a nuclear power and also strengthened democracy.