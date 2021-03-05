Over 200 cops pinned badges of ranks

LAHORE:A ceremony to pin the badges of ranks of assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and sub inspectors (SIs) was held at Qila Gujjar Singh District Police Lines on Thursday.

CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, SSP Administration Waqar Shoaib Qureshi, SSP CIA, SSP Investigation, divisional SPs and other senior police officers pinned the badges of rank to the 202 promoted officials. Around 127 head constables and 75 ASIs were pinned the badges of the next ranks. Two junior clerks also got promotion to the rank of senior clerks.

Those who were promoted to the rank of SI include: Asad Iqbal, Ghulam Rasool, Anjum Bashir, Amjad Saeed and Abdul Waheed. Those who were promoted to the rank of ASI include: Imran Ahmad, Ghulam Raza, Riaz Ahmad, Muhammad Shafique, Asghar Ali, Naveed Ahmad, Zulqarnain and Muhammad Mohsin.