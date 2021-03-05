Prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans postponed until August

PARIS: The 24 Hours of Le Mans has been postponed from its original dates in June until August in the hope fans will be able to attend, organisers announced on Thursday.

The race, which was held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic last year, was scheduled for June 12-13, but has been pushed back until August 21-22.

“Although it was a tough decision to make, it is the right one,” Pierre Fillon, president of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, said in a statement.

“Holding the 24 Hours of Le Mans behind closed doors for the second year running would be unthinkable. We are therefore doing all we can to avoid that happening.”

Former Formula One drivers Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima and Brendon Hartley won the 2020 edition for Toyota.