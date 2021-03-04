close
Thu Mar 04, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 4, 2021

Policy on workplace harassment approved

Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan has approved policy on workplace harassment in its second Academic Council Meeting.

In accordance with the HEC Policy of “Protection Against Sexual Harassment in Higher Education Institutions” and the directives of KP governor, Agriculture University Dera Ismail Khan has approved the rules to prevent harassment at the workplace.

Registrar, Fakhruddin presented the agenda items one by one and the House unanimously approved all the items including students clearance, disciplinary rules, leave rules and the rules against harassment at the workplace. Prof. Dr Masroor Elahi Babar (TI) said that the University of Agriculture had always provided safe environment to its staff and students.

