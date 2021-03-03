DPI webinar on Life after Covid-19: ‘Adapting to new normal is critical’

ISLAMABAD: The biggest challenge for Pakistan after Covid-19 is to get adapted to the ‘new normal’ to protect every individual from the pandemic.

This was the crux of the thoughts shared by experts during a webinar on ‘Life after Covid-19: Are we ready to opt for a new normal’ organised by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) here on Tuesday.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of National Health Dr Nousheen Hamid, while covering different aspects of the topic said that efforts to raise mass awareness at every level are imperative to become adapted to ‘new normal’ as a nation.

She added that the government had planned a massive vaccine programme and by the end of 2021, about 70 million people are expected to get vaccinated. However, every individual would have to play a role to respond to the challenge posed by the pandemic.

Hamza Shafqaat, deputy commissioner, Islamabad, was of the view that we can get adapted to ‘new normal’ only when people would start following all SOPs as a new way of life. He said that the government cannot invade private life to ensure that SOPs are being followed properly.

"Cooperation of the public is critical for the successful response to the pandemic instead of showing resistance to administrative measures," he said. Dr Abid Qayyum Suleri, executive director SDPI, remarked that “The challenge has multiple dynamics including challenges such as maintaining balance in lockdown and livelihood, online and face to face education and availing health facilities, etc.”

He said we also need to redress emerging inequalities after Covid-19 such as access to connectivity, vaccination, and health facilities. Public Policy Analyst Mosharraf Zaidi, while highlighting various impacts of the pandemic at the societal level, said that during all the efforts to respond to the challenge including vaccination, we need to ensure that no one is left behind. The crisis could be turned into an opportunity in terms of improving our infrastructure.

He highlighted the fact that in case of a third or fourth wave of the pandemic, the cushion to support the most vulnerable communities may not be available. Moreover, it must be ensured that all policies and measures are inclusive and cover every segment of the society, he concluded.