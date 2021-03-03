Belarus to promote trade ties with Pakistan: envoy

LAHORE:Belarusian Ambassador Mr Andrei Metelitsa has expressed his resolve to promote bilateral relations with Pakistan and its universities through collaboration in various fields of mutual interest.

He was talking to Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad during his visit to PU here Tuesday. Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, deans of various faculties, Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khurram and others were present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, Mr Metelitsa stressed the need to promote academic relations among the universities of both the countries through exchange of faculty members and students and joint research projects. He said art, culture and literature could play an important role in strengthening ties between both the countries. He said Belarus wanted promotion of trade ties with Pakistan. Prof Niaz Ahmad said that both the countries could benefit from each other’s potential in various fields.