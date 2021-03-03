Participation in Pakistan Day parade to be pride for Punjab Police: IG

LAHORE:The inspector general of police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that the participation of Punjab Police contingent in Pakistan Day parade to be held on March 23 in Islamabad would a source of pride for the police department.

He directed the DIG Training to monitor all the arrangements and appoint focal persons in this regard for police force parade management and keep close coordination with the agencies concerned. He urged the senior officers to make selection of the supporting staff of the police contingent to attend the event while the best accommodation and food arrangements for the police personnel in the contingent should also be kept in mind.

The DIG Training briefed the IG that all preparations and arrangements had been completed for the participation of the Punjab police contingent in the Pakistan Day parade. The IG directed the officers that the participation of the Punjab Police contingent in the Pakistan Day parade would be a reflection of the discipline, diligence, professional skills and professionalism of the police force, therefore, all steps should be taken with full attention.

outlaws arrested: Lahore police registered 1,465 cases and arrested 1,477 persons for display and possession of illegal arms during the last two months.

During the two months, 1,753 accused involved in serious incidents were arrested while 189 A category, 1,564 B category criminals, including 522 fugitives and 451 habitual offenders were nabbed. Police recovered 29 Kalashnikovs, 209 large rifles and 16,000 live ammunition from the possession of the accused. Around 521 accused belonging to 217 gangs involved in serious incidents were also arrested while 292 motorcycles, 14 cars, 538 mobile phones were recovered from their possession.