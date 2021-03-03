Corona kills 28 more

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Around 28 corona patients died and 629 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued Tuesday, the death toll reached 5,391 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 172,683 in the province.
As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 13,616 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,324,540 in the province.
After 5,391 fatalities and recovery of a total of 161,895 patients, including 426 recoveries in the last 24 hours, 5,397 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment in health facilities.