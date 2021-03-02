Campaign against overcrowded school vans launched

MARDAN: District police on Monday launched a campaign against overcrowded school vans and warned several drivers to ensure safety measures and also follow other traffic laws. A spokesman for Mardan police said the cops have launched a campaign for schoolchildren’s safety that on directives of District Police Officer Zahidullah Khan.

The cops stopped several school vans and asked schoolchildren to alight from the roof and sit inside the vehicles while bags hanging from the vehicles were removed.Meanwhile, nine persons were arrested and weapons recovered from them during a search operation in Shahbaz Garai area of Mardan.

Those arrested included one proclaimed offender wanted by the police and several others who were having unlicensed weapons. The police recovered as well one Kalashnikov, one rifle, three shotguns, one pistol and 180 bullets.