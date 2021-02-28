One killed, 13 injured in rain-related incidents

MANSEHRA: A boy was killed and 13 persons sustained injuries in two different rain-related incidents in Torghar and Lower Kohistan on Friday night.

Mohammed Attaullah, 12, was buried alive when the house of one Abdul Ghafar collapsed in Raizari area of Torghar during the heavy rain. The people rushed to the scene and retrieved the body of the victim

from the collapsed house after hectic efforts of hours.The second incident happened in Jigal Ranowalia area of Lower Kohistan where lightning struck a village and as many as 13 people, including women and children, sustained injuries.

The rain, which started on Thursday night, continued intermittently in the upper parts of Hazara.