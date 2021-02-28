close
Sun Feb 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 28, 2021

One killed, 13 injured in rain-related incidents

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 28, 2021

MANSEHRA: A boy was killed and 13 persons sustained injuries in two different rain-related incidents in Torghar and Lower Kohistan on Friday night.

Mohammed Attaullah, 12, was buried alive when the house of one Abdul Ghafar collapsed in Raizari area of Torghar during the heavy rain. The people rushed to the scene and retrieved the body of the victim

from the collapsed house after hectic efforts of hours.The second incident happened in Jigal Ranowalia area of Lower Kohistan where lightning struck a village and as many as 13 people, including women and children, sustained injuries.

The rain, which started on Thursday night, continued intermittently in the upper parts of Hazara.

Latest News

More From Peshawar