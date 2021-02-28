close
Sun Feb 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
February 28, 2021

Shops, restaurants sealed

Lahore

A
APP
February 28, 2021

LAHORE: The city district administration has sealed six shops and two restaurants besides imposing a heavy fine over violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed sealed Ikhlaq Bhai Food Corner, Makkah Paint, Ice Land, Ejaz Pharmacy, Decent Pharmacy, MA Snooker Club, Rizwan Cold Corner and Rizwan Hair Cut Saloon over coronavirus SOPs violation. The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

Latest News

More From Lahore