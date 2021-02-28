Democratic Panel clean sweeps KUJ Dastoor polls

Rashid Aziz and Moosa Kaleem were elected the Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) Dastoorâ€™s president and general secretary respectively for the year 2021-22 after the elections held at the Karachi Press Club. According to the results announced by the election committee, the KUJâ€™s Democratic Panel bagged all of the seats.

Aslam Khan and Wakeelur Rehman were elected vice-presidents, while Syed Nabeel Akhtar and Adil Zafar Khan had already been declared successful unopposed as joint secretaries. Mohammad Bilal Tahir was elected treasurer, while Hammad Hussain was elected information secretary.

Nine members of the governing body â€” Asim Bhatti, Abdul Qadir Mangrio, Jamal Khurshid, Atif Khan, Fehmida Yousfi, Syed Fareed Alam, Mansoor Ahmed Khan, Mohsin Ahmed and Khalid Khan â€” were elected as executive council members. The polling at the press club had seen 366 voters cast their ballots.

Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Education Minster Saeed Ghani, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman and Pakistan

Muslim League-Functional MPA Nusrat Sehar Abbasi

congratulated the newly elected body of the KUJ Dastoor and assured their cooperation in resolving the problems of journalists.