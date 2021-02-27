Encroachments on KKH removed

MANSEHRA: The police removed the temporary encroachments on Karakoram Highway (KKH) in Shinkiari to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on the strategically important artery on Friday.

Led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police Tahir Qurashi, the police party removed the handcarts, wooden and steel platforms built outside the shops by traders and shifted them to police station.

The police also lodged a first information report against those who despite warning didn’t remove the encroachments from outside their shops.

“We have launched a crackdown to clear the KKH in order to ensure the smooth flow of traffic,” Qureshi told reporters.

He said that the traders should hold their businesses inside their shops as passerby and motorists couldn’t freely move in Shinkiari bazaars.

Meanwhile, the residents of Baffa have warned the government not to relocate the tehsil headquarters of Baffa-Pakhal.

Niaz Sarkheli, a former contender of National Assembly, said that the traders and people of Baffa and its adjoining localities were united and would never allow any conspiracy to relocate the tehsil headquarters.