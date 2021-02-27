POA delegation briefs Sports Minister

LAHORE: A delegation of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) led by its President Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan called on Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti at his office at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

The POA delegation briefed the minister about the South Asian Games which are to be hosted by Pakistan. The competitions are slated to be staged in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Gujranwala.

Talking to POA delegation the Punjab Sports Minister said Sports Board Punjab will make top class arrangements including the upgradation of sports infrastructure in accordance with the requirements of SAF Games 2023.

Taimoor expressed his determination to make SAF Games 2023 a successful event with the collaboration of POA.

Arif said that holding the Games at Lahore was their priority because Islamabad had already hosted these games twice.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, POA Secretary Khalid Mehmood, President Pakistan Volleyball Federation Ch Yaqoob, COO Danish Schools Authority Ahmer Malik, and Secretary Punjab Olympic Association Idris Haider were also present in the meeting.