Non-serious attitude

On February 21, the Ministry of Law and Justice conducted recruitment tests for different posts in the department itself. In Karachi, the test was conducted in NED University. The test, however, was marred with irregularities. First, no one checked the admit cards and CNICs of the people. Invigilators looked on while the people used mobile phones and shared answers with each other. The examination hall looked like a fish market. The distance between two desks was a little over one foot. No one followed SOPs. The question paper was also uploaded on social media.

The incident was really unfortunate for people who came all the way from other cities of Sindh to take the test. These people had to bear the cost of travelling and accommodation too. The authorities should conduct the test again and ensure that the entire process is transparent.

Kashif Dahraj

Naushahro Feroze