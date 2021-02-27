Tougher action ordered against illegal housing schemes

Sindh local government, housing and town planning secretary Syed Najam Ahmad Shah has ordered stricter action illegal housing schemes.

He issued the directive while chairing a meeting on Friday regarding the prevention of unlawful schemes. The meeting was attended by the special additional secretary local government, and Director General Sindh Building Control Authority Shamsuddin Soomro, and representatives of the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan and civil society.

Shah was informed that a crackdown against illegal constructions in different areas of the city was in the process. In light of directives of the chief minister and local government minister, the trend of illegal constructions in the city should be eradicated with full force without any mercy and leniency for anyone, he said.

Shah said that the provincial government believed in promoting affordable and conflict-free housing schemes for the people of Sindh, but under no circumstances would the spread of illegal buildings and encroachments be allowed.

He warned that if any government official was found directly or indirectly involved in the heinous act of illegal constructions, strict legal action would be taken against them. He clarified that people from whom the money had been collected in the name of housing schemes should be accommodated as soon as possible and all basic facilities should also be provided to them.

He said affordable and safe housing for the people of the province was the main priority of the government. The local government department believed that people should be saved from illegal constructions and encroachments and permanent relief should be provided to them by curbing the patrons of illegal occupation.