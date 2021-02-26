Official removed for sexual harassment

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Thursday approved removal from service of an official of the Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) on charges of causing sexual harassment and life threats to a female colleague. A statement issued by the LHC said the chief justice, being chairperson of the judicial academy, issued the termination orders of Assistant Farman Ali after an inquiry and departmental proceedings. The assistant was also charged with committing professional misconduct.