Family fears kidnapping as college girl goes missing

The family of a teenage girl who had gone missing on Wednesday has lodged a case at the Shah Faisal Colony Police Station, fearing she may have been kidnapped.

Sixteen-year-old Laiqaâ€™s father said in the FIR that his daughter left home for college in Shah Faisal Colony but she did not return. Ramsha, a friend of Laiqa, was aware about her whereabouts, but she was not cooperating with them, he claimed. The police are also looking for CCTV camera footage to trace and recover the girl.

Girl falls to death

An 18-year-old girl, Sania, daughter of Jameel, died after falling off a multi-storey residential building near the Cantonment Station on Thursday. Artillery Maidan police said it was being investigated whether the girl had fallen off the building accidentally or she had committed suicide or it was a murder.