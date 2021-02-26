Aston Martin owner could make Lewis Hamilton offer

LONDON: Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll has admitted he is tempted to offer Sir Lewis Hamilton the chance to end his record-breaking career with the historic British brand.

Canadian fashion billionaire Stroll is leading Aston Martin’s return to Formula One after 61 years away – a comeback he has called the “biggest thing to happen to the sport in decades”.

In a clear statement of intent, the renamed Racing Point team have signed Sebastian Vettel. The quadruple world champion will drive alongside Lawrence’s son, Lance Stroll, for the forthcoming campaign which starts next month.

But with Hamilton’s latest deal due to expire at the end of the season, and Mercedes understood to be exploring their future options, would the ambitious Stroll be interested in exploring the biggest transfer in recent F1 memory?

“It is definitely tempting,” he said in an interview with the PA news agency. “Lewis in any car is great, and I am sure everyone would say yes because he is a seven-time world champion.

“But right now, I am extremely focused on getting started this year.”

Stroll was speaking from his office at the team’s Silverstone headquarters following the announcement of a new sponsorship deal with alcohol-free brand, Peroni Libera 0.0%.

“Peroni is my favourite beer,” he says, but the 61-year-old, who made his £1.85bn fortune through investing in fashion brands including Michael Kors and Tommy Hilfiger, wants his team to be swimming in champagne. A budget cap has been introduced for the first time in the sport’s history with the hope it will bring the field closer together.

This year, teams must spend no more than 145million US dollars (£112m). That figure will reduce to 140m dollars (£108m) in 2022 and 135m dollars (£105m) in 2023. Mercedes, winners of the last six drivers’ and constructors’ championships, Ferrari and Red Bull have all been operating at costs in excess of £300m a year.