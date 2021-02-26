Commendable step

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Last November, Bangladesh opened its first school for the members of the transgender community in Dhaka. The school is privately funded. The institute will not have any age limit, which means that people of any age can join the school.
Other countries should follow the example set by Bangladesh and create an inclusive space for the transgender community.
Farahnaz Saeed Ahmed
Turbat