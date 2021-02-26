close
Fri Feb 26, 2021
February 26, 2021

Commendable step

Newspost

 
February 26, 2021

Last November, Bangladesh opened its first school for the members of the transgender community in Dhaka. The school is privately funded. The institute will not have any age limit, which means that people of any age can join the school.

Other countries should follow the example set by Bangladesh and create an inclusive space for the transgender community.

Farahnaz Saeed Ahmed

Turbat

