Be careful

It is quite shocking and shameful that many people have been showing carelessness when dealing with Covid-19. Pakistan is still at a critical stage and our irresponsible behaviour can result in another increase in the number of cases.
It is quite important for us to understand that the virus is still present in the country.
Iqra Karim
Turbat