Power woes

This refers to the letter ‘Necessary steps’ (Feb 25) written by KE spokesperson. This is to bring the attention of the K-Electric (KE) management to the fact that consumers are not always informed about maintenance shutdowns. It is quite common for KE to cut power in our area (New Karachi) regularly from 8am to between 6pm and 10pm. The area’s residents remain without power for the entire day. It happens regularly after a couple of weeks for two to three days a week. Maintenance shutdowns may be necessary, but shutting down power for two or three days in a week is absolutely absurd especially when the area already faces six to seven hours of loadshedding every day.

KE officials have said that our area witnesses loadshedding due to low recovery or high theft ratio. I want to ask the KE management the following question: how is it fair for honest consumers to suffer for something that they have not done? We don’t steal electricity and we pay our bills on time. Electricity theft should now be almost zero as KE has installed ABC cables across the area. If someone refuses to pay their bills, their connections should be cut. Collective punishment is no solution to this problem. It is a counterproductive measure because it encourages honest consumers to stop paying their bills in a timely manner. The KE management and the relevant government authorities must look into the issue and bring a better and more effective solution to the problem.

Maaz Abbasi

Karachi