Youth dies during physical test

PESHAWAR: A youth died during a physical test for recruitment in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police here on Wednesday.

An official said that a physical test was being conducted under the Education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) for recruitment in the police force when a young candidate, Waqas, fell down while running. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced as dead.

Meanwhile, one Jehanzeb was killed in the Lal Kurti locality in the Peshawar Cantonment area. Police said they have taken the body of the deceased into custody and started investigating the incident.