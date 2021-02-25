close
Thu Feb 25, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 25, 2021

Zahid quits NHPC job

Sports

LAHORE: Former fast bowler Muhammad Zahid has resigned from the post of bowling coach of National High Performance Center.

Zahid went to England to meet his family in December after which he did not return. Sources said that Zahid's family did not want him to return to Pakistan. Zahid had been living alone in Lahore.

