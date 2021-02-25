Zahid quits NHPC job

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Former fast bowler Muhammad Zahid has resigned from the post of bowling coach of National High Performance Center.
Zahid went to England to meet his family in December after which he did not return. Sources said that Zahid's family did not want him to return to Pakistan. Zahid had been living alone in Lahore.