Public transport

The fact that Karachi doesn’t have a proper transportation system is very shameful. It also sends a message that the city is only for the rich who can afford the luxury of a private vehicle. In the absence of public buses, people have to rely on rickshaws and taxis that charge high fares.

The Sindh government needs to do something about this issue. Modern buses and a Metro system should be introduced in the city on an urgent basis.

Rahim Javid

Karachi