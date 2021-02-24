No PTI lawmakers-leadership rift over Senate elections, says KP CM

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Tuesday there are no differences between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentarians and the party leadership over the upcoming Senate elections.

An official handout quoted Mahmood Khan as saying that the PTI is a party of sincere, devoted and committed workers who stand firm with the ideology of the party head, Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“They will do so in future as well. The PTI parliamentarians will never betray the party leadership in any case,” he asserted. The chief minister made it clear that when the PTI parliamentarians sat with Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Governor’s House in Peshawar on Monday, there was complete unity and harmony.

He said all the parliamentarians were on the same page and reiterated their commitment and resolve to fully support the party candidates in the Senate elections. The chief minister said all the party parliamentarians reposed full confidence in the party leadership during the meeting and endorsed its decisions on the nominations for the Senate candidates.

“There exists complete unity and harmony among the parliamentarians of PTI with regard to party decisions and this will continue to exist in future as well,” Mahmood Khan maintained. He added that parliamentarians and workers of the PTI have an ideological attachment with the party and stand firm with the party leadership.

The chief minister believed that the opposition parties were trying to win the Senate elections through unfair means, but would miserably fail to do so. There were reports that some 20 MNAs and MPAs didn’t attend the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Governor's House in Peshawar on Monday, but this was stated to be due to different reasons rather than on account of differences with the party leadership. Two recently sacked ministers, Sultan Mohammad Khan and Liaqat Khattak, weren’t invited to the meeting.