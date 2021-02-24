Coronavirus claims four more lives in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Four more corona patients died at the Allied Hospital here on Tuesday. They were identified as Abdul Sattar, Nadia, Sajida Iftikhar and Afzal Bashir. The hospital sources told that 17 more citizens had been admitted to the hospital for corona treatment.

1,370 ACRE LAND RETRIEVED: Over 1,370 acres of state land was retrieved from land grabbers in 18 days by the district administration. Addressing a session, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said over 203 acre land was retrieved in Tehsil Sadr, over four kanal land in tehsil city, over 207 acres of land in tehsil Jaranwala, over 348 acres land in tehsil Tandlianwala, over 66 acres of land in Tehsil Samundari and over 544 acre land was retrieved from squatters in Chak Jhumra tehsil.

MINOR GIRL RAPED: A minor girl was raped at Ghausiabad. The girl went to the shop of accused shopkeeper Muhammad Azeem from where the accused took her to his house where he allegedly raped her. Batala Colony police have registered a case.

TWO COMMIT SUICIDE: Two persons committed suicide in separate incidents. Ubaid of Fatehabad and Mazhar Iqbal of Chak 184 ended their lives by swallowing poisonous pills over poverty.