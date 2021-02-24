Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal orders crackdown on profiteers

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal directed the administration and associated departments to regularly monitor prices, supply and demand of essential items in the markets.

The minister Tuesday directed that every effort should be made to sell quality items at government rates and consumers' rights be protected as well. He further directed to continue indiscriminate crackdown against hoarders and illegal profiteers as this mafia does not deserve any leniency. Jail is the best place for those who make a dacoity at public rights by earning illegal profit and anti-people elements will not be allowed to compound the difficulties of the masses for the sake of some coins, the minister added. The government will not leave the people at the mercy of exploiters and the administration should remain fully vigilant to overcome hoarding and illegal profiteering.