Wed Feb 24, 2021
Our Correspondent Â 
February 24, 2021

Police officer who wanted his name on seniority list booked for fraud

Karachi

A case was registered on Tuesday against Superintendent of Police (SP) Aijaz Ahmed Hashmi on charges of fraud.

The FIR was lodged under sections 420, 468 and 471 against the police officer at the Mithadar Police Station on behalf of the state. The FIR says that senior officials of the Sindh police conducted an inquiry and found SP Hashmi guilty after he filed an application seeking to include his name in the seniority list of senior superintendents of police.

The inquiry report suggests that SP Hashmi committed fraud in respect of his date of birth. He had also appealed the authorities to include his name in the seniority list by showing his date of birth to be September 16, 1963. He had also approached the court in this regard. The inquiry, which was conducted on a court order, found him guilty of fraud.

