Taliban supreme leader says only Shariah court can punish accused

PESHAWAR: The Afghan Taliban supreme leader Shaikh Haibatullah Akhundzada has said that only their court and judges had the authority to punish someone after a proper trial and Taliban members violating this order would be made accountable.

In an order posted on the Taliban website, he said if a prisoner is taken or an accused is held by Taliban that person should be presented before a Taliban Shaiah Court and put on trial. The directive said no Taliban member or official other than the Taliban court had the power to award punishment to an accused.

Shaikh Haibatullah Akhundzada in his directive said Taliban must abide by the law and policies of the movement and refrain from violations that cause suffering to the common people.