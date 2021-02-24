Strengthening agriculture

While addressing the 44th session of the annual Governing Council meeting of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Prime Minister Imran Khan said that agriculture is the basic requirement for human survival. The PM added that over 20 countries are food insecure and that the World Food Programme (WFP) has warned of famine in the world’s poorest countries and conflict zones. He further added that the world faces multiple challenges in recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic and achieving vital sustainable development goals of no poverty and zero hunger. In our country, factors like a lack of financing, shortage of investment, trade distortions, unsustainable consumption patterns, degradation of agricultural lands and forests, an impending water crisis, loss of biodiversity, and polluted rivers and oceans are stopping the government from achieving development goals.

The developing countries need billions of dollars to recover from the pandemic and meet the targets. These countries should have a look at the following steps that can play a vital role in helping the developing world recover from the pandemic. There is a need to install sustainable agricultural infrastructure to facilitate the transportation, production and distribution of agricultural products. All governments need to ensure adequate and fair prices for agriculture and food products. Breakthrough technologies must be consciously applied to enhance food production, ensure the efficient usage of water and land, and above all, improve seed quality. The adoption of digital technologies is as vital in agriculture as in other economic sectors. There is also a dire need to rethink our patterns of food consumption and production.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar