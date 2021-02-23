Rich tributes paid to slain journalist Javedullah

MINGORA: The members of the civil society and newsmen on Monday paid rich tributes to journalist Javedullah Khan on his 1st death anniversary.

President of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Workers Pervez Shaukat was the chief guest on the occasion, while a number of journalists from various parts of Malakand division, Peshawar and Islamabad attended the event arranged in his memory.

Javedullah khan, a correspondent, was martyred by unidentified persons on 26 February 2020, in the Shakardara area of the Matta Tehsil in the Swat district. The speakers said that the slain journalist was a bold professional who did not hesitate to perform his duty in the Swat district.

Chief organizer of the Swat Press Club, Gulam Farooq, said that apart from Javidullah, 15 persons of his family were killed during the militancy but no assailant was arrested.

“The government must provide shaheed package for the fallen journalists who sacrificed their lives during militancy. Javidullah shaheed sacrificed his life but never surrendered to militants”, said Pervez Shaukat, adding that more than 150 journalists have been killed in the last 15 years in the country.

Chairman of the Swat Press Club Mahboob Ali Yousafzai said that journalists of the area would continue the struggle for press freedom and peace in the region. He demanded the authorities concerned to arrest the killers of the journalist.

Hamidullah Khan, brother of Javidullah Khan, announced Javidullah Shaheed Fund for the financially weak journalists and donated Rs 100,000 for the purpose. Meanwhile, Shahzad Alam was elected president and Shah Faisal Afghani general secretary of the newly formed All Malakand Union of Journalists after a two days long journalists convention here at Swat Press Club.

Anwar Ullah was chosen senior vice-president, Ismail Anjum, Syed Bacha Tarmizi, Aftab Hussain and Gohar Ali vice presidents, Shaukat Ali, Jamil Roghani, deputy general secretary, Saif ur Rahman, joint secretary, Hazrat Bilal, finance secretary.

Mahboob Ali, Younas Khan, Ihsan Ullah Shakir, Jalil Khan, Sarfraz Khan, Zaheer Uddin, Ihsan Ur Rahman, Muhammad Idrees, Waheed Tajak, Fazal Maula Daud Khan, Umar Khaliq Durrani Irfan Ali Shah and Nawab Badshah were elected members of the governing body.

Pervez Shaukat, President, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists and Chairman District Development and Advisory Committee, Fazal Hakim were the chief guests of the last session of the convention.