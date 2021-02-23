IG ensures improving public service

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani said that Punjab Police is taking all possible measures including protection of life and property of the people, maintenance of state writ and effective use of modern technology to improve public service delivery.

He expressed these views during a meeting with trainee officers from Civil Services Academy, Lahore at the Central Police Office here on Monday. AIG Admin Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bagwi and other officers were also present.

Steps are being taken on priority basis to transform the Punjab Police from a force to police service so that the process of serving and protecting the people can be carried out in the best possible way. He further said that along with operational duties in police work, more attention is being paid to the improvement of investigation matters as the crime graph can be reduced only by improving the workout rate of cases. AIG Operations Ghazi Salahuddin while briefing the officers of the delegation about the operational procedures and modern projects of Punjab Police said that Punjab Police is providing protection and services to the citizens under the principles of community policing. With the establishment of CTD, SPU, Anti-Riots, Dolphin, PRU and other specialized forces, the efficiency of Punjab Police has been enhanced, while Women Safety App has been developed for the protection of women and Tourist Facilitation App has been developed for the help and protection of tourists. After the briefing, the trainee officers visited IGP Complaints Center, Monitoring and Control Room and other departments while commemorative souvenirs were also exchanged between Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, Additional IG Operations and the head of the delegation at the end of the visit.